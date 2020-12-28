Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,939 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 60,583.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 355,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,014,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 72,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

