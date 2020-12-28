Jane Street Group LLC Sells 39,317 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 69.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,317 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FVE. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 368,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 245,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 67,183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 339,170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 57,659 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FVE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $224.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

