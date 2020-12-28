Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.37 Million

Brokerages expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will post $164.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.29 million to $174.20 million. FB Financial posted sales of $92.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $568.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.92 million to $581.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $562.80 million, with estimates ranging from $518.23 million to $588.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Stephens started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE FBK opened at $34.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FB Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.