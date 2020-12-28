Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Fly Leasing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 432,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 367,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 78,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The company has a market cap of $325.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. Fly Leasing Limited has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

