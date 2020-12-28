Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,269 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 138.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,112.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 14,341.11% and a negative return on equity of 972.39%.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

