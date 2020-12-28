Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Pareteum worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pareteum by 11,835.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 464,294 shares in the last quarter.

TEUM opened at $0.62 on Monday. Pareteum Co. has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.15.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

