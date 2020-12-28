Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 1,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

