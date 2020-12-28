Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,431 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 63,840 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $132,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $52.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

