Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 18,357 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 256.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542,525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 165.4% in the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after acquiring an additional 753,850 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $18,354,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUAN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 437.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.