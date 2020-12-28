BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,436 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

KINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

