Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 590 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $28,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Shares of PH opened at $269.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $280.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

