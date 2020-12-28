Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 62,952 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 290.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,952 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Apple by 5.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 275,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $100,618,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5.9% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in Apple by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 111,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

