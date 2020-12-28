Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Twilio were worth $26,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.6% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.2% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $362.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of -134.90 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $374.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.41, for a total transaction of $4,555,381.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,959 shares of company stock worth $65,937,481 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.