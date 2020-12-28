Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $25,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.