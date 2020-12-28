Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,692 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Quantum by 324.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $84,797.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Fichthorn purchased 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $116,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,893.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Quantum stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

