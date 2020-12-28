Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 8,329 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $25,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,581,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after acquiring an additional 221,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CBRE Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,141,000 after buying an additional 385,597 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in CBRE Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

