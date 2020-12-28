Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 6,592 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 237.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of OSI Systems worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $93.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

