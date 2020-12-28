Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $30.74 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,559,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 288,756 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $30,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

HFC opened at $25.35 on Monday. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

