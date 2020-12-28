Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 57,682 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,682 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $34,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after buying an additional 68,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD opened at $94.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average of $86.30.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

