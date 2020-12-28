Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $20,022,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 178,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.34 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROIC. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

