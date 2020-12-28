Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 46,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

