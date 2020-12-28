Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 10,564 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Realty Income worth $31,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O opened at $61.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

