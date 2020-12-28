Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $283,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,063,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

