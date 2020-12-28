MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147,746 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

NYSE MTG opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.