AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of El Pollo Loco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $670.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOCO. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.