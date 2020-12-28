$143.65 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will announce $143.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.60 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $8.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,612.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $303.30 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $361.60 million, with estimates ranging from $353.90 million to $369.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $146,775.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,761,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after buying an additional 878,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 450,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT opened at $45.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

