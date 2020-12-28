AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,412 CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of CNMD opened at $112.82 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

In other CONMED news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $42,845.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $364,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

