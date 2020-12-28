AQR Capital Management LLC Has $719,000 Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 358.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,833 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTN opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

