AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gentherm worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 53.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gentherm by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gentherm by 28.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $66.01 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

