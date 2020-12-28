AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 15,930 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Meredith by 8.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meredith in the third quarter worth $220,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Meredith by 20.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meredith by 9.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Meredith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MDP stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $878.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $693.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.06 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

