Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $300,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,605 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.