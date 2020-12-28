e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,187 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after buying an additional 916,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after buying an additional 539,876 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 360,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 670,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 348,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.85 and a beta of 2.00. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $393,471.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,180.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $179,981.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,085.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,126 shares of company stock worth $5,348,144. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

