Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of Venator Materials worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

NYSE VNTR opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $331.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.79. Venator Materials PLC has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.