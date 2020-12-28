Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $312,000 in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 402,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $42.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

