Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Copart (CPRT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT):

12/23/2020 – Copart was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Copart was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – Copart is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Copart is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2020 – Copart was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/23/2020 – Copart was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2020 – Copart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Copart is the market leader of the salvage auto auction industry. High activity levels in the United States and expansion efforts in the Canadian and European markets are expected to boost its prospects. Additionally, the company’s strategic acquisitions bode well. Increased demand for its vehicle remarketing services and higher average selling prices from bidders are buoying the firm’s revenues. Low leverage and high liquidity are other tailwinds. However, fear of a second wave of coronavirus looms large which may mar the firm’s near-term vehicle revenues. Increased investments to support growth initiatives are hampering Copart’s bottom line. Also, foreign exchange fluctuations and rapid development of driverless cars are other threats faced by the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

11/17/2020 – Copart was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2020 – Copart had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $117.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Copart was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $123.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after buying an additional 428,641 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Copart by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,345,000 after buying an additional 352,496 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Copart by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after buying an additional 352,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

