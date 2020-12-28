iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 28.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

