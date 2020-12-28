Morgan Stanley Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBI. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 144.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 191.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of PBI opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.29 million, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

