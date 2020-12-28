Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,664 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 140.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 111.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 139.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OFG shares. TheStreet raised OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OFG opened at $17.77 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $127.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,218.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

