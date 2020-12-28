Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Opera in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Opera by 350.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

OPRA stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Opera Limited has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Opera Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OPRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

