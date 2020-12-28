SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of SmileDirectClub worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $939,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

SDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of -8.04.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

