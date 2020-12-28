iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Stock Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $177.25 on Monday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.28.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.