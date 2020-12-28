Morgan Stanley Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 316,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

GOL stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. On average, analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOL. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.