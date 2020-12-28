PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 116.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,503 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of PacWest Bancorp worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 30.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 132,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 169.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 614,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.