Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 511,332 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 398,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $34.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.69, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

In other Purple Innovation news, COO John A. Legg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,248 shares of company stock worth $860,292. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

