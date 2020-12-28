Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Harmonic worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 663.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 290.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $137,312.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $702.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

