RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of RE/MAX worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,568,000 after acquiring an additional 79,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 178.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 40.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 32.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of RMAX opened at $37.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.64. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

