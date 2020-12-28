MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,210,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 452,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 27.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 53,709 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the second quarter worth $3,110,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTS Systems stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81. MTS Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $58.84.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTSC. Colliers Securities cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.