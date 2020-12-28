Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Vapotherm worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vapotherm by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $51,840.00. Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 20,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $599,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,527. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAPO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

