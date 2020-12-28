JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $551,000 Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 318.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 66.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $208.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.07. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $295.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.13.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

