Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ANIK stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $614.09 million, a PE ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANIK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

